UPDATED: World Title Match Set & More For Impact Sacrifice

UPDATED: Impact Wrestling has announced a second match for Impact Sacrifice, with the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line. Impact announced that following their #1 contender’s win this week against Susan and Kimber Lee, Jordynne Grace and Jazz will go on to face Fire & Flava for the latter’s titles at the event:

ORIGINAL: We have our main event for Impact Sacrifice, with the Impact World Title set to be on the line. At the end of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore announced that Rich Swann and Moose would face off for the title at the Impact! Plus event, which takes place on March 13th.

The match was made after Swann, who was attacked by Moose after successfully defending the title against Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender, came out and assaulted Moose to save Jake Something from a post-match attack. Swann and Moose where held back by Impact officials, and D’Amore came out to make the match.

Moose is the newly-legitimized TNA World Champion as of Tuesday’s episode.