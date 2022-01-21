World Title Match Set For MLW SuperFight

MLW has a World Championship match set for next month’s MLW SuperFight. Sports Illustrated reports that Alex Hammerstone will defend his championship against Davey Richards at the February 26th show, which takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hammerstone spoke to the site and talked about the match, saying, “This is a story people will invest in. Davey is a veteran with more experience than almost everyone on our roster. He’s now my new measuring stick, a test that’s providing a new challenge for me as heavyweight champion. We’re presenting a new era in MLW. Davey’s rise here has been meteoric, but I’m the top of the mountain. Both of us are at the top of our game, and both of us are going to deliver.”

Richards also discussed the match, saying, “An opportunity like this is why I chose to come back [to pro wrestling]. I did not come back to make friends. I came to make history. I came back to end things my way—and my way is being the best wrestler in the world. That will be signified by winning the MLW world title.”

MLW also confirmed the match, retweeting SI’s Justin Barrasso’s post about the article: