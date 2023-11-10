World Title Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

Eddie Kingston will defend the ROH World Championship on next week’s ROH TV. At the end of Thursday’s show, Dalton Castle cut a promo lamenting Kingston’s reign as World Champion and accusing him of muddying the airwaves. He then issued the challenge for next week, saying he was going to give the people a champion they can sink their teeth into.

The updated lineup for next week’s show, which airs on HonorClub, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Dalton Castle

* Tony Khan addresses the vacant Ring of Honor World Television Championship