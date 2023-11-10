wrestling / News
World Title Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
November 9, 2023 | Posted by
Eddie Kingston will defend the ROH World Championship on next week’s ROH TV. At the end of Thursday’s show, Dalton Castle cut a promo lamenting Kingston’s reign as World Champion and accusing him of muddying the airwaves. He then issued the challenge for next week, saying he was going to give the people a champion they can sink their teeth into.
The updated lineup for next week’s show, which airs on HonorClub, is:
* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Dalton Castle
* Tony Khan addresses the vacant Ring of Honor World Television Championship
