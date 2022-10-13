World Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two World Title matches and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The following lineup has been announced for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* AEW World Championship Match:Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Adam Page

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

* Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

* MJF speaks