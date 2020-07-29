World Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two World Title matches and more for next week’s episode. On Tuesday’s episode, the following matches and segments were announced:

* Impact World Title Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Opponent TBA

* TNA World Title Match: Heath vs. Moose

* Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs. Fallah Baah and TJP

* Motor City Machine Guns Sitdown Interview

* Rich Swann Gives Update on His Status After Eric Young’s Attack at Slammiversary