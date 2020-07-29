wrestling / The Dunn List

World Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two World Title matches and more for next week’s episode. On Tuesday’s episode, the following matches and segments were announced:

* Impact World Title Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Opponent TBA
* TNA World Title Match: Heath vs. Moose
* Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs. Fallah Baah and TJP
* Motor City Machine Guns Sitdown Interview
* Rich Swann Gives Update on His Status After Eric Young’s Attack at Slammiversary

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading