World Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 28, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced two World Title matches and more for next week’s episode. On Tuesday’s episode, the following matches and segments were announced:
* Impact World Title Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Opponent TBA
* TNA World Title Match: Heath vs. Moose
* Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs. Fallah Baah and TJP
* Motor City Machine Guns Sitdown Interview
* Rich Swann Gives Update on His Status After Eric Young’s Attack at Slammiversary
