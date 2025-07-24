wrestling / News
World Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 23, 2025 | Posted by
Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will run it back with everyone banned from ringside on next week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced on this week’s show that the two will rematch for the AEW World Championship on next Wednesday’s episode.
Hangman Page instituted the stipulation that everyone will be banned from ringside from the show in the hopes of preventing any shenanigans in the match. The two battled in a Texas Deathmatch at All In: Texas with a number of run-ins before Page ultimately defeated Moxley to win the title.
Hangman Adam Page and @JonMoxley NEXT WEEK with EVERYONE banned from ringside!
Watch #AEWDynamite presented by #SharkWeek LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jUgYyT5z8X
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2025
