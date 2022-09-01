wrestling / News
World Title Rematch Set For AEW All Out
A rematch for the AEW World Championship is set for All Out. It was announced on tonight’s episode that CM Punk will get a rematch against Jon Moxley at Sunday’s PPV. Punk got a pep talk by Ace Steel and was encouraged by the Chicago crowd to sign the contract for the match.
The match is Moxley’s first title defense since he unified the championship by defeating Punk in short order last week on Dynamite.
"Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9MA4qjUyVE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022
#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEWAllOut – CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eWX0NWd1s9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants to Create Future Ideas and Shows Involving The Undertaker
- Mandy Rose on How Morale Has Improved in WWE Since Triple H Took Charge, Returning to NXT
- Ric Flair Addresses Heart Attack Spot During Last Match, Admits It Was in Poor Taste
- Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night