World Title Rematch Set For AEW All Out

A rematch for the AEW World Championship is set for All Out. It was announced on tonight’s episode that CM Punk will get a rematch against Jon Moxley at Sunday’s PPV. Punk got a pep talk by Ace Steel and was encouraged by the Chicago crowd to sign the contract for the match.

The match is Moxley’s first title defense since he unified the championship by defeating Punk in short order last week on Dynamite.

"Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9MA4qjUyVE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022