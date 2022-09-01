wrestling / News

World Title Rematch Set For AEW All Out

August 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

A rematch for the AEW World Championship is set for All Out. It was announced on tonight’s episode that CM Punk will get a rematch against Jon Moxley at Sunday’s PPV. Punk got a pep talk by Ace Steel and was encouraged by the Chicago crowd to sign the contract for the match.

The match is Moxley’s first title defense since he unified the championship by defeating Punk in short order last week on Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading