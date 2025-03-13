wrestling / News
World Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 12, 2025 | Posted by
Cope will get another shot at the AEW World Championship on next week’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday’s show that Cope will get a rematch of AEW Revolution against Jon Moxley in a Street Fight for the title, and the winner of that match will go on to defend against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty.
Moxley retained the World Title at Revolution by making Christian Cage, who inserted himself into the match as it was still going on via his guaranteed title shot, pass out to a bulldog choke.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs live on TBS and Max.
More Trending Stories
- D-Von Dudley Addresses Fans Booing Hulk Hogan at the WWE Raw on Netflix Debut, Calls Hogan ‘One of the Biggest Liars’ in Wrestling
- AJ Styles Says Vince McMahon Denied a ‘Beat Up John Cena’ Shirt Idea
- Arn Anderson Gives Advice To Younger Wrestlers About Moonsaults To the Floor
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Knocking Himself Out in a TNA Match With Kenny Kingston