World Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Cope will get another shot at the AEW World Championship on next week’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday’s show that Cope will get a rematch of AEW Revolution against Jon Moxley in a Street Fight for the title, and the winner of that match will go on to defend against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty.

Moxley retained the World Title at Revolution by making Christian Cage, who inserted himself into the match as it was still going on via his guaranteed title shot, pass out to a bulldog choke.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs live on TBS and Max.