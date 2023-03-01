wrestling / News
World Title & Women’s Title Matches Set For NWA 312
February 28, 2023 | Posted by
The NWA World Heavyweight and NWA World Women’s Championships will be on the line at NWA 312. On tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr, La Rosa Negra and Chris Adonis separately announced that they would be cashing in their guaranteed title shots to face Kamille and Tyrus, respectively, at the PPV.
NWA 312 takes place in Chicago, Illinois, on April 7th and airs live on PPV. The updated card for the show is:
* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Chris Adonis
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. La Rosa Negra
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon vs. EC3
