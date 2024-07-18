wrestling / News
World Trios TItle Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a World Trios Championship match for this week’s episode of Collision. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Juice Robinson & The Gunns will face Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch for the vacant titles. Jay White and The Gunns were stripped of the championships on last week’s episode of Collision.
The updated lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT, is:
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy
* Lumberjack Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa
* Skye Blue vs. Hikura Shida
* Hologram debuts
The Bang Bang Gang were STRIPPED of the AEW Unified Trios Champships last Saturday on #AEWCollision, but they're taking aim at winning them back as soon as possible!
Watch #AEWDynamite 250 LIVE on TBS!@ColtenGunn | @TheAustinGunn | #JuiceRobinson pic.twitter.com/VOJn1Wc4Ub
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 18, 2024
