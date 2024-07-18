World Trios TItle Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a World Trios Championship match for this week’s episode of Collision. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Juice Robinson & The Gunns will face Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch for the vacant titles. Jay White and The Gunns were stripped of the championships on last week’s episode of Collision.

The updated lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT, is:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy

* Lumberjack Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

* Skye Blue vs. Hikura Shida

* Hologram debuts