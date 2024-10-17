World Trios Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of Collision. The company has announced the following card for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC vs. Top Flight

* Open Challenge: Ricochet vs. TBA

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & The Beast Mortos)

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.