wrestling / News
World Trios Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
October 16, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of Collision. The company has announced the following card for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC vs. Top Flight
* Open Challenge: Ricochet vs. TBA
* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & The Beast Mortos)
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.
