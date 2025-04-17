wrestling / News

World Trios Titles Change Hands On AEW Dynamite

April 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite The Opps 4-16-25 Image Credit: AEW

We have new AEW World Trios Champions following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Death Riders in the main event of Wednesday’s Spring Breakthru episode of Dynamite to capture the titles.

Hobbs was a late addition to the match, stepping in for HOOK after HOOK was attacked before Dynamite by the Death Riders. The match saw the Young Bucks come in and attempt to interfere on the Death Riders’ behalf, but Swerve Strickland took them out and Joe made Jon Moxley tap to the Coquina Clutch.

This marks the first reign with the titles for all three Opps members and ends the Death Riders’ reign at 235 days. The stable won the championships The Patriarchy at AEW All In in August of 2024.

