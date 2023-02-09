World TV Title Match Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley

The NJPW World Television Championship will be on the line at NJPW Battle in the Valley this month. NJPW posted a video in which Clark Connors accepted a challenge by Zack Sabre Jr., the current champion, for the show.

* IWGP World Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada OR Shingo Takagi (c) vs. TBD

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. KENTA

* NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Clark Connors

* Filthy Rules Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide (no rules, no ropes)

* KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, The D.K.C. & Volador Jr. vs. Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Máscara Dorada & Adrian Quest

* Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

* David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish (pre-show)

* Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos (pre-show)