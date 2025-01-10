wrestling / News
World TV Title Match Official For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub
QT Marshall will get his ROH World TV Championship match on next week’s ROH on HonorClub. Marshall announced on Thursday’s show that he will get his title match against Komander on next week’s episode.
Marshall won the title shot by battling Komander to a 10-minute draw in a Proving Ground match on last week’s show.
NEXT WEEK! After winning in his proving ground match last week, @QTMarshall takes on the @KomandercrMX for the ROH World TV Title!https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/BiqMxR23WD
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 10, 2025
