World TV Title Match Official For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub

January 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
QT Marshall will get his ROH World TV Championship match on next week’s ROH on HonorClub. Marshall announced on Thursday’s show that he will get his title match against Komander on next week’s episode.

Marshall won the title shot by battling Komander to a 10-minute draw in a Proving Ground match on last week’s show.

