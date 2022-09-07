wrestling / News
World Women’s Championship Match Official For NWA Hard Times 2022
September 6, 2022 | Posted by
Kamille’s NWA World Women’s Championship defense is set for Hard Times 2022. Taya Valkyrie defeated Chelsea Green, KiLynn King, and Jennacide in a #1 Contender’s Match on tonight’s show to earn the shot at Kamille and the title at the PPV.
NWA Hard Times 2022 takes place on November 12th.
.@thetayavalkyrie has earned another shot at the NWA Women's Championship at #HardTimes. #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/yCU8Y00Hrg
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 6, 2022
