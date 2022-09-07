wrestling / News

World Women’s Championship Match Official For NWA Hard Times 2022

September 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Hard Times III 2022 Image Credit: NWA

Kamille’s NWA World Women’s Championship defense is set for Hard Times 2022. Taya Valkyrie defeated Chelsea Green, KiLynn King, and Jennacide in a #1 Contender’s Match on tonight’s show to earn the shot at Kamille and the title at the PPV.

NWA Hard Times 2022 takes place on November 12th.

