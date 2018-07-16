Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

The World of Wrestling Comments on Masa Saito’s Passing

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Masa Saito

– It was reported earlier today former AWA champion Masa Saito passed away on Saturday at the age of 76 after complications from an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s Disease. WWE, Kassius Ohno, William Regal, and more have commented on his passing…

article topics :

Masa Saito, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading