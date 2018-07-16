The World of Wrestling Comments on Masa Saito’s Passing

– It was reported earlier today former AWA champion Masa Saito passed away on Saturday at the age of 76 after complications from an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s Disease. WWE, Kassius Ohno, William Regal, and more have commented on his passing…

Rest in Peace the legendary Japanese wrestler Masa Saito #goforbroke pic.twitter.com/wxyI1GD82Y — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 16, 2018

RIP Masa Saito. One of the first wrestling matches I ever saw was Fuji/Saito vs The Strongbows…and from that day, I knew I wanted to be a tag team wrestler. Thank you for the inspiration. Ganbatte Kudasai 💪 pic.twitter.com/nqbW6UI5Vy — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) July 16, 2018

Just got word that Masa Saito passed away. Masa was a good man, a great friend, and an important part of professional wrestling. Rest now my friend. pic.twitter.com/19zni5A1bv — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 16, 2018

I’m very sad to hear of the passing of legendary Japanese Wrestler Masa Saito. I spent a lot of time with him between 1994 and 1997 in Japan.Masa always treated me very well. He will be remembered in our job as the “ Saito” suplex will keep his name alive. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 16, 2018

Do yourself a favor and watch a few Masa Saito matches today. Man… he was awesome. Go For Broke. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pDHB5L78cN — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) July 16, 2018