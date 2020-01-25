wrestling / News
Worlds Collide Kickoff Show Now Online
January 25, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted the kickoff show for tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide event on Youtube, which you can watch below. It features Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray, as well as a preview of the WWE Network special. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
