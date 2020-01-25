wrestling / News

Worlds Collide Kickoff Show Now Online

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim - Worlds Collide

WWE has posted the kickoff show for tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide event on Youtube, which you can watch below. It features Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray, as well as a preview of the WWE Network special. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

