WWE News: Worlds Collide Preview Video, New Video Blog From Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Early Match From Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
April 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a preview for their Worlds Collide special featuring NXT vs. NXT Alumni, which airs this Sunday on the WWE Network.
– Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder have uploaded a match to their Youtube account featuring the both of them early in their careers. Brian Myers (Hawkins) vs Brett Matthewz (Ryders) vs Plazma.
– Here is the latest video blog from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville:
