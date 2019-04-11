wrestling / News

WWE News: Worlds Collide Preview Video, New Video Blog From Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Early Match From Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

April 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Worlds Collide

– WWE has released a preview for their Worlds Collide special featuring NXT vs. NXT Alumni, which airs this Sunday on the WWE Network.

– Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder have uploaded a match to their Youtube account featuring the both of them early in their careers. Brian Myers (Hawkins) vs Brett Matthewz (Ryders) vs Plazma.

– Here is the latest video blog from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville:

