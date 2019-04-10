wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For This Weekend’s Worlds Collide, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

April 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Worlds Collide

– WWE has released a promo for their NXT vs. NXT alumni event, When Worlds Collide. You can see the video below for the special, which was taped during WrestleMania weekend and airs Sunday at 8 PM ET:

– WWE has released this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments video, looking at the highlights of last night’s episode:

