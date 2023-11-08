Worlds Heavyweight Title Match Set For NWA Return To Robarts Taping

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at the company’s Return To Robarts taping in Florida. It was announced on this week’s NWA Powerrr that EC3, should he retain the title against Talos on next week’s show, will defend his championship against Jax Dane at the November 18th TV taping in Sarasota, Florida.

The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place at the Robarts Arena. You can get tickets for it here.