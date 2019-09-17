wrestling / News
WOW To Tape 12 Episodes Over Next Three Days
September 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Women of Wrestling (WOW) will be taping the second half of their second season tomorrow and Thursday in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco Theater.
The promotion will be taping twelve episodes over the next three days according to PWInsider. Tickets are only available for two of the three taping days.
The tapings kick off at 6:30 PM local time. For more details, click here.
WOW airs every Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV.
