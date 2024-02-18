wrestling / News
Last Week’s Full WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode Online
The full episode for last week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling is now online. You can see the episode below, which has the following card and synopsis:
* Princess Aussie vs. Abilene Maverick
* The Brat Pack vs. Team Spirit
* Holidead vs. Katarina Jinx
* No DQ Match: The Mother Truckers vs. Miami’s Sweat Heat
It’s finally time for Princess Aussie’s singles match against WOW World Champion Abilene Maverick as the Australian tries to prove that she’ll never give up chasing her dream. The new Brat Pack faces a different looking Team Spirit in the first semifinal match of The WOW Trios Tournament. Holidead continues to sport a new attitude in her match against Katarina Jinx, and The Mother Truckers are given the opportunity to let loose on Miami’s Sweet Heat in a No Disqualification Match – even as the involvement of The Fab Four promises to make revenge more difficult.
