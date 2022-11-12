– WOW – Women of Wrestling champion Jungle Grrrl hosted the inaugural Wrestling With Cancer charity event last week in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia on November 5. The event was later followed by a charity dinner featuring other WOW Superheroes at the Hardywood Brewery and a 45-minute group bodyweight workout featuring the WOW Superheroes along with 130 cancer warriors, survivors, and family and friends on November 6.

Proceeds from the event were donated to the Endorphasm Foundation, founded by Jungle Grrrl You can see the full press release below: