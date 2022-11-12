wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Champion Jungle Grrrl Hosts Wrestling With Cancer Charity Event
– WOW – Women of Wrestling champion Jungle Grrrl hosted the inaugural Wrestling With Cancer charity event last week in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia on November 5. The event was later followed by a charity dinner featuring other WOW Superheroes at the Hardywood Brewery and a 45-minute group bodyweight workout featuring the WOW Superheroes along with 130 cancer warriors, survivors, and family and friends on November 6.
Proceeds from the event were donated to the Endorphasm Foundation, founded by Jungle Grrrl You can see the full press release below:
Women’s Pro Wrestling Pioneer and Stage 4 Breast Cancer Warrior Jungle Grrrl hosted Inaugural Wrestling With Cancer charity event, alongside WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes
Charity Dinner Emceed by 20th District Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley and WOW – Women Of Wrestling ring announcer and Women’s Wrestling Historian Nigel Sherrod
WOW – Women Of Wrestling champion Jungle Grrrl hosted the inaugural Wrestling With Cancer charity event in her hometown of Richmond, VA on November 5th. Following a charity dinner attended by WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes, Richmond’s Hardywood Brewery hosted a 45-minute group bodyweight workout led by the WOW Superheroes and attended by more than 130 cancer warriors, survivors, family and friends on November 6.
Proceeds went to the Endorphasm Foundation, which was founded by Jungle Grrrl and focuses on scientifically proven mental, emotional and physical benefits of movement throughout the cancer process.
Jungle Grrrl was joined by WOW Superheroes Keta Rush, Kandi Krush, Lana Star, The Beast, Penelope Pink, Coach Campanelli, Chantilly Chella, Miami’s Sweet Heat and Princess Aussie.
New episodes of WOW air weekly (check local listings).