WOW – Women Of Wrestling Coming To Pluto TV

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is on its way to Pluto TV. Variety reports that the Pluto ad-supported streaming service, which is owned by Paramount Global, is adding a bunch of CBS content through the end of 2022 that includes the syndicated wrestling show.

The full list of shows coming to Pluto before the end of 2022 are The Andy Griffith Show; Becker; Beverly Hillbillies; Beverly Hills 90210; Brady Bunch; Charmed; Criminal Minds; CSI: Miami; CSI: New York; Diagnosis Murder; Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman; Everybody Hates Chris; Family Ties; Flashpoint; The Fugitive; Girlfriends; Gunsmoke; Half & Half; Have Gun Will Travel; Hawaii Five-O; Hot Bench; JAG; Laverne & Shirley; The Love Boat; MacGyver; Man With a Plan; Matlock; Mission Impossible; Moesha; Mork & Mindy; Numbers; The Odd Couple; One on One; The Parkers; Perry Mason; Petticoat Junction; Pink Collar Crimes; Rachael Ray; Rescue 911; Sabrina the Teenage Witch; Scorpion; Sister, Sister; Taxi; Touched by an Angel; The Twilight Zone; Webster; The Wild Wild West; Wings; and WoW – Women Of Wrestling.

“Pluto TV and CBS are both proven leaders delivering world-class entertainment to global audiences,” states Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming. “With unrivaled access to the coveted CBS library, Pluto TV is able to deliver the best of both worlds to our viewers – world-class, evergreen programming with flexible viewing options, all for free.”