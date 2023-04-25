wrestling / News
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Documentary Airing On Pluto TV Tomorrow
Pluto TV will premiere a documentary on WOW – Women Of Wrestling on Wednesday. Pluto has announced that WOW! The History of Women’s Wrestling will premiere on April 26th at 8 PM ET on Pluto’s Fight channel.
The documentary is produced by Fishbowl Worldwide Media and, per the announcement, “explores the larger-than-life story behind the evolution of women’s wrestling, from its very beginnings to the success story that we see today with WOW – Women Of Wrestling.”
The announcement also noted that WOW – Women Of Wrestling stars Reina Del Rey and Samantha Smart will part of Pluto TV’s social media Stream-Along for the documentary and talk about the creation of the film. The documentary will also be rebroadcast on the Fight channel on Saturday at 10 PM ET.
