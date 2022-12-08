wrestling / News
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 13 Preview Clip & Lineup
December 8, 2022 | Posted by
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:
* Miami Sweet Heat vs. The Tonga Twins to crown the WOW Tag Team Champions
* Robbie Rockette vs. Kandi Krush
* Ice Cold vs. Foxxy Fierce
