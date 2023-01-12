wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 18 Preview Clip & Synopsis
January 12, 2023 | Posted by
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 18. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury
* Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro vs. Penelope Pink and Vickie Lynn McCoy
EPISODE 18: “Return of The Beast” – The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury and leaves the audience in utter shock. After a run in backstage, Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro have a score to settle with the Fabulous Four. The indomitable islanders Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro get their chance as they face the Fabulous Lana Star’s team of Penelope Pink and Vickie Lynn McCoy in tonight’s tag team main event.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Legends Slated for WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show
- More Backstage Details on Rumors of WWE Sale to Saudi Arabia PIF, Talents’ Reactions to Rumors
- Backstage Update On Uncertainty Among Talent At Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private