WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 18 Preview Clip & Synopsis

January 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Episode 18 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 18. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury
* Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro vs. Penelope Pink and Vickie Lynn McCoy

EPISODE 18: “Return of The Beast” – The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury and leaves the audience in utter shock. After a run in backstage, Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro have a score to settle with the Fabulous Four. The indomitable islanders Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro get their chance as they face the Fabulous Lana Star’s team of Penelope Pink and Vickie Lynn McCoy in tonight’s tag team main event.

