wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 20 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 20. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Kandy Krush, Chantilly Chella, and Foxxy Fierce vs. Chainsaw, Holidead, and Siren the Voodoo Doll
* Leia Makoa vs. Tormenta
* Coach Campanelli prepares Randi Rah Rah for their big match
* David McLane announces how WOW – Women of Wrestling will crown their new World Champion
EPISODE 20: “Hunt For Revenge”– With The Beast relinquishing her championship title due to injury, David McLane announces how WOW will determine the new World Champion. Kandi Krush teams with Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce in a three on three match in Kandi Krush’s quest for revenge against Chainsaw, Holidead and Siren the Voodoo Doll. Coach Campanelli prepares Randi Rah Rah for their biggest match yet. And in the Main Event, the explosive Island Warrior, Leia Makoa faces the strong international sensation from Mexico, Tormenta!
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn, Matt Taven & More React to Jay Briscoe Tribute Video From AEW Dynamite
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Sued Over Alleged Payments For Sexual Harassment Claims
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan