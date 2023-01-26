WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 20 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 20. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Kandy Krush, Chantilly Chella, and Foxxy Fierce vs. Chainsaw, Holidead, and Siren the Voodoo Doll

* Leia Makoa vs. Tormenta

* Coach Campanelli prepares Randi Rah Rah for their big match

* David McLane announces how WOW – Women of Wrestling will crown their new World Champion