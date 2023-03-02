wrestling / News

WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 25 Preview Clip & Synopsis

March 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Episode 25 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 25. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Kandi Krush must through a maze of upheaval and sadistic torture to secure a revenge match against Chainsaw
* WOW Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Randi Rah Rah and Coach Campanelli (c) vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat (Laurie and Lindsey Carlson)
* WOW World Championship Gauntlet Match (Winner will become the new WOW World Champion)

EPISODE 25: “Wild Card” – WOW Superhero Kandi Krush wants revenge for her treasured boxing gloves, but is forced to make her way through a maze of freight, upheaval, and sinister sadistic torture to secure tonight’s long awaited revenge match against Chainsaw. The Tag Team Championship Titles are on the line as our new tag champions, Randi Rah Rah and Coach Campanelli battle the former champions, Miami’s Sweet Heat, Laurie and Lindsey Carlson. And the WOW World Championship Gauntlet Match will be featured with the winner becoming the new WOW World Champion!

