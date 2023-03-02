WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 25 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 25. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Kandi Krush must through a maze of upheaval and sadistic torture to secure a revenge match against Chainsaw

* WOW Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Randi Rah Rah and Coach Campanelli (c) vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat (Laurie and Lindsey Carlson)

* WOW World Championship Gauntlet Match (Winner will become the new WOW World Champion)