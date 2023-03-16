wrestling / News

WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 27 Preview Clip & Synopsis

March 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW Women of Wrestling Episode 27 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 27. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Tiki Chamorro vs. Genesis
* BK Rhythm vs. Chantilly Chella
* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Jane
* Kandi Krush vs. Siren the Voodoo Doll (Chainsaw and Holidead are banned from ringside)

EPISODE 27: “Fans Want Answers!” – Lana Star’s Fabulous Four faction is taking over WOW but just what will that mean for the rest of the WOW roster? Can Tiki Chamorro defeat Exile’s Genesis in a singles match as Exodus and Ice Cold stand ring side. Will BK Rhythm’s raps or Chantilly Chella’s dance moves win the crowd? And the future looks bright for the first mother-daughter tag team in WOW history: Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag. But will the Mother Truckers be able to defeat Samantha Smart’s team of The Disciplinarian and GI Gane? And in the main event Kandi Krush faces Siren The Voodoo Doll in a one-on-one match, with Chainsaw and Holidead banned from ringside. Will Krush finally get the answers she craves?

