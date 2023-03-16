WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 27 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 27. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Tiki Chamorro vs. Genesis

* BK Rhythm vs. Chantilly Chella

* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Jane

* Kandi Krush vs. Siren the Voodoo Doll (Chainsaw and Holidead are banned from ringside)