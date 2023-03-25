WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 28 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 28. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Jennifer Florez and Stephy Slays vs. GiGi Gianni and Amber Rodriguez

* Foxxy Fierce vs. Holidead

* The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Jessie Jones and Americana

* WOW Tag Team Championships: Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah vs. Miami’s Sweat Heat