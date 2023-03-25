wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 28 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 28. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Jennifer Florez and Stephy Slays vs. GiGi Gianni and Amber Rodriguez
* Foxxy Fierce vs. Holidead
* The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Jessie Jones and Americana
* WOW Tag Team Championships: Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah vs. Miami’s Sweat Heat
EPISODE 28: “Never Take A Loss Lying Down” – Tonight’s Main Event match is Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah versus Miami’s Sweet Heat in a rematch for the WOW Tag Team Championships! Will Sweet Heat retain? Or will Coach and Rah Rah cartwheel their way to championship victory once again? Also in action: After a miscommunication between the Heavy Metal Sisters and Americana running in to save her friend, The Heavy Metal Sisters face Jessie Jones and Americana in tag team action! Plus the groovy Foxxy Fierce takes on twisted Holidead, and the team of Gen Z and the Millenium, Jennifer Florez and Stephy Slays go up against the snooty duo of GiGi Gianni & Amber Rodriguez!
