wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 29 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 28. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Vickie Lynn McCoy vs. Princess Aussie
* Angelica Dante vs. Shainsaw
* The Tonga Twins and Tiki Chamorro vs. Exile and Ice Gold
* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Jane
EPISODE 29: “Rulebooks & Rematches” – Let’s hope tonight’s main event sticks to the rulebook as The Fabulous Four’s Enforcer Vickie Lynn McCoy takes on the frog splashing Princess Aussie! We also see the in-person return of Angelica Dante, who we last saw in the attic of the House of Horrors. What was she doing there? And what does her return mean for Chainsaw? Also in action: The Tonga Twins and Tiki Chamorro wrestle the team of Exile and Ice Cold in a three on three tag match! Plus: the tag team rematch between Big Rig Betty and her baby girl Holly Swag, and Samantha Smart’s team of The Disciplinarian and GI Jane.
More Trending Stories
- Wrestlemania 39 Set Photo Shows Original Hell in a Cell Structure
- Britt Baker Says Her Injury Is Getting Worse, Talks Outcasts vs. Originals Rivalry
- Cody Rhodes on Tension With Seth Rollins Nearly Boiling Into a Fight Backstage
- Dax Harwood Blasts Bryan Alvarez, Says Alvarez ‘Doesn’t Get’ Professional Wrestling