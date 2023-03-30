WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 29 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 28. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Vickie Lynn McCoy vs. Princess Aussie

* Angelica Dante vs. Shainsaw

* The Tonga Twins and Tiki Chamorro vs. Exile and Ice Gold

* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Jane