WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 32 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 32. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Leia Makoa, Tiki Chamorro, The Tonga Twins vs. Penelope Pink, Miami’s Sweet Heat, The Carlson Twins, and Vickie Lynn McCCoy

* Coach Campanelli and Samantha Smart vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Jane

* Amber Rodriguez in action

* Stephy Slays in action

* Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera in tag team action

* Jessie Jones and Americana also set for tag team action