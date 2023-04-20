wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 32 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 32. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Leia Makoa, Tiki Chamorro, The Tonga Twins vs. Penelope Pink, Miami’s Sweet Heat, The Carlson Twins, and Vickie Lynn McCCoy
* Coach Campanelli and Samantha Smart vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Jane
* Amber Rodriguez in action
* Stephy Slays in action
* Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera in tag team action
* Jessie Jones and Americana also set for tag team action
EPISODE 32: “Even The Score” The Islands will erupt tonight when Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro join forces with the Tonga Twins to battle the faction of World Champion Penelope Pink, the Tag Team Champions, Miami’s Sweet Heat, The Carlson Twins and their Enforcer Vickie Lynn McCoy. Watch as Coach Campanelli seeks revenge for Samantha Smart sealing the lips of Randi Rah Rah shut with glue as they take on The Disciplinarian and GI Jane. Also in action: Amber Rodriguez, fan favorite Stephy Slays, Sophia Lopez’s team of Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera, and the unlikely duo of Jessie Jones and Americana.
