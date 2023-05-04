wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 34 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 34. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Lynn McCoy vs. Foxxy Fierce
* The Banditos (Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera) vs. The Islanders (Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro)
* Jessie Jones vs. BK Rhythm
* The Disciplinarian vs. Coach Campanelli
EPISODE 34: “Special Stipulations” Vickie Lynn McCoy puts the WOW roster on notice that they will have to go through her to get to her Fabulous Four sister, the WOW World Champion Penelope Pink. Can Foxxy Fierce overcome The Enforcer? With the World’s Greatest Attorney. Sophia Lopez introducing her new tag team in WOW …. This could pit friends Lana Star and Sophia Lopez at odds. Watch as her duo of Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera, the Banditos take on the islanders Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro. Meanwhile Americana is conflicted as she cheers on Jessie Jones in her match against BK Rhythm. And the Main Event of The Disciplinarian vs Coach Campanelli has a special match stipulation! Will Samantha Smart receive some discipline tonight from Randi Rah Rah?
