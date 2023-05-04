WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 34 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 34. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Lynn McCoy vs. Foxxy Fierce

* The Banditos (Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera) vs. The Islanders (Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro)

* Jessie Jones vs. BK Rhythm

* The Disciplinarian vs. Coach Campanelli