WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 36 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 36. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera vs. The Tonga Twins
* BK Rhythm vs. Foxxy Fierce
* Jessie Jones and Americana vs. The Monsters of Madness (Holidead and Siren the Voodoo Doll)
* Leia Makoa vs. Vickie Lynn McCoy
EPISODE 36: “Warriors And Monsters” In tonight’s opening battle it’s pure tag team bedlam as the World’s Greatest Attorney Sophia Lopez’s team of Las Bandidas: Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera take on The Tonga Twins! BK Rhythm has rapped herself into a winning streak. Tonight she faces Foxxy Fierce in a singles competition. Will smooth dancing Foxxy Fierce set a different groove and secure a win? Plus, everyone’s favorite country girl Jessie Jones and the athletic Americana battle it out against the Monsters of Madness, Holidead and Siren the Voodoo Doll. And in The Main Event we will see if the Island Warrior with big dreams and backing of her Mom and Dad, Leia Makoa can defeat the Fab 4 Enforcer, Vickie Lynn McCoy.
