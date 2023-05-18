WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 36 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 36. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera vs. The Tonga Twins

* BK Rhythm vs. Foxxy Fierce

* Jessie Jones and Americana vs. The Monsters of Madness (Holidead and Siren the Voodoo Doll)

* Leia Makoa vs. Vickie Lynn McCoy