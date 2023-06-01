wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 38 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 38. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Sandy Shore makes her debut
* GI Jane vs. Chantilly Chella
* Stephy Slays vs. Chainsaw w/ Angelica
* WOW Tag Team Championship Match: The Tonga Twins vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat
EPISODE 38: “No More Running” Tonight’s action kicks off with the debut of new Superhero, Sandy Shore. And after disappearing mysteriously for weeks, GI Jane has returned to face the energetic Chantilly Chella in singles combat. Can the power of positivity and high flying kicks drop the drill sergeant? Plus Stephy Slays faces a sinister monster, Chainsaw. Has Angelica gotten Chainsaw under control? Or will Chainsaw get herself DQed again? And in our main event, we’ll see the long awaited rematch when the volcanic Tonga Twins challenge Miami’s Sweet Heat for the WOW Tag Team Championship. Will the Fabulous Four finally lose their chokehold over the WOW championships?
