WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 39 Preview Clip & Synopsis

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Episode 39 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 39. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Ariel Sky makes her debut
* Americana promises revenge against the Heavy Metal Sisters
* Exile, Ice Cold, Coach Campanelli, and Randi Rah Rah set for action
* Stephy Slays and Jennifer Florez vs. The Carlson Twins

EPISODE 39: “Broken And Blindsided” Allstar Cheer and WOW Superhero Ariel Sky debuts on WOW Tonight! Plus Americana has promised that the Heavy Metal Sisters will not go unpunished for breaking Jessie Jones’ leg. Watch her get her shot at revenge. Also in action: Exile, Ice Cold, Coach Campanelli, and Randi Rah Rah. Our exhilarating main event features tag team action for the generations! Millennial wrestler Stephy Slays teams up with Generation Z’s Jennifer Florez in a bid to win the WOW Tag Team Championship titles from Miami’s Sweet Heat, The Carlson Twins!

