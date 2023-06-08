WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 39 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 39. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Ariel Sky makes her debut

* Americana promises revenge against the Heavy Metal Sisters

* Exile, Ice Cold, Coach Campanelli, and Randi Rah Rah set for action

* Stephy Slays and Jennifer Florez vs. The Carlson Twins