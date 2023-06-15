wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 40 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 40. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Gigi Gianni vs. Kandi Krush
* Tormenta vs. Princess Aussie
* Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Jane
EPISODE 40: “Welcomings and Whoopings” The night kicks off with two monsters taking on twin titans. Gigi Gianni enters the world of singles competition against the natural born striker, Kandi Krush! Plus, The World’s Greatest Attorney Sophia Lopez has brought Tormenta back to WOW! The Lucha star has a tough first match back as she faces the high-flying and determined Princess Aussie. Then, in the main event, the mother-daughter trucker team of Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty finally have a chance to even the score against Samantha Smart’s team of The Disciplinarian and GI Jane.