WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 43 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 43. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore vs. Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball
* Team Exile and Ice Gold vs. Coach Campanelli, Ariel Sky, and Randi Rah Rah
* Americana and Jennifer Florez vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Jane
* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat (Laurie and Lindsey Carlson)
EPISODE 43: “Tag Team’s Only!” It’s an episode of all tag team matches! Will Spring Break 24/7’s Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore overcome the hard hitting duo of Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball? Things continue to heat up as Team Exile and Ice Cold go head to head with Coach Campanelli and Team Spirit, Ariel Sky and Randi Rah Rah. Americana and Gen Z, Jennifer Florez’ partner up against The Disciplinarian and GI Jane. Will this new team be able to overcome the experience of their opponents and, of course, Samantha Smart? And our main event is a grudge match orchestrated by Sophia Lopez! Fan Favorites Big Rig Betty & Holly Swag face off against Tag Team Champions, Miami’s Sweet Heat, Laurie and Lindsey Carlson.
