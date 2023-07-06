WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 43 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 43. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Crystal Waters and Sandy Shore vs. Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball

* Team Exile and Ice Gold vs. Coach Campanelli, Ariel Sky, and Randi Rah Rah

* Americana and Jennifer Florez vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Jane

* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat (Laurie and Lindsey Carlson)