WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 46 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a preview clip pand lineup for this weekend’s episode 46. You can see the synopsis, card and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Gigi Gianni and Robbie Rocket vs. The Tonga Twins

* BK Rhythm vs. Foxxy Fierce

* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. Siren the Voodoo Doll and Holidead

* WOW Tag Team Championships Match: Ariel Sky and Randi Rah Rah vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat