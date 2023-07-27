wrestling
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 46 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a preview clip pand lineup for this weekend’s episode 46. You can see the synopsis, card and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Gigi Gianni and Robbie Rocket vs. The Tonga Twins
* BK Rhythm vs. Foxxy Fierce
* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. Siren the Voodoo Doll and Holidead
* WOW Tag Team Championships Match: Ariel Sky and Randi Rah Rah vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat
EPISODE 46: “When Opportunity Knocks” Tonight’s action kicks off with Gigi Gianni and Robbie Rocket getting a shot at the powerful Tonga Twins! Then, two of WOW’s most unique and entertaining competitors do battle as the rapper squares off with the roller skater. It’s BK Rhythm against Foxxy Fierce. Plus, Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag must enter the ring against Siren the Voodoo Doll and Holidead. And in our main event, can spirit overcome dominance when Coach’s team of Ariel Sky and Randi Rah Rah challenge Miami’s Sweet Heat, The Carlson Twins for the WOW Tag Team Championships!
