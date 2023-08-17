wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 49 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a preview clip pand lineup for this weekend’s episode 49. You can see the synopsis, card and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Foxxy Fierce vs. Robbie Rocket
* Tormenta vs. Jennifer Florez
* Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball vs. Holidead and Voodoo
EPISODE 49: “Leaps, Luchadoras and Monsters Clash” Foxxy Fierce looks to skate her way to victory against the leaping Robbie Rocket. Then, we’ll see the Luchadora superstar, Tormenta, take on WOW’s youngest Superhero, Jennifer Florez. Can the small but fast Gen Z star out-wrestle the more experienced Tormenta? The unlikely team of Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball has proven quite effective at using their power and size to take out their opponents. But Holidead and Voodoo have been just as powerful, and they have the advantage of having worked together longer. Which of these monstrous teams will prove they belong next in line for the WOW Tag Team Championships?
