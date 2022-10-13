wrestling / News
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Preview Clip
October 13, 2022 | Posted by
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:
* Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor vs. Vivian Rivera, Keta Rush & Stephy Slays
* Penelope Pink vs. Leia Makoa
* Miami Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson vs. Chainsaw, Siren the Voodoo Doll and TBA
