WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Preview Clip

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:

* Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor vs. Vivian Rivera, Keta Rush & Stephy Slays

* Penelope Pink vs. Leia Makoa

* Miami Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson vs. Chainsaw, Siren the Voodoo Doll and TBA