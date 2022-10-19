WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Results: Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal, More

WOW – Women Of Wrestling aired the fifth episode of its new season over the weekend, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Miami Sweet Heat def. Chainsaw & Holidead

* Kandi Krush def. Ice Cold

* The Heavy Metal Sisters def. The Bully Busters

* Leia Makoa def. Penelope Pink

It takes two to take down Chainsaw pic.twitter.com/CMHKGYA4aX — WOW – Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) October 17, 2022