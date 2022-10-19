wrestling / News
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Results: Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling aired the fifth episode of its new season over the weekend, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Miami Sweet Heat def. Chainsaw & Holidead
* Kandi Krush def. Ice Cold
* The Heavy Metal Sisters def. The Bully Busters
* Leia Makoa def. Penelope Pink
It takes two to take down Chainsaw pic.twitter.com/CMHKGYA4aX
— WOW – Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) October 17, 2022
Ice Cold's diving skills are on point out but there's no water in the pool 🤕 pic.twitter.com/nxQuC8ii8J
— WOW – Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) October 18, 2022
BANG YOUR HEAD@wowsuperheroes @razor_wow @wow_mezmeriah @wow_fury @SarahTheRebel @hvrlow_ pic.twitter.com/2M64rjF1M6
— Mayydayy (@Mayydayy86) October 17, 2022