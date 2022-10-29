wrestling / News
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 7 Preview Clip
October 29, 2022 | Posted by
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:
* Leia Makoa vs. Tormenta
* A chat with The Beast and the fallout of last week’s Triple Threat battle
* The Tonga Twins vs. The Heavy Metal Sisters
