WOW – Women of Wrestling Files For Several New Trademarks

PWInsider reports that WOW Holdings LLC, the parent company for WOW – Women of Wrestling, filed several trademarks for the WOW name on June 29. They include:

-Toys, namely, battery operated toys, electrical action toys, mechanical toys, push toys, pull toys, plush toys, plush toy animals, play figures, flying disks, yo-yos, bath toys, beach toys, toy banks, toy slot machines, toy roulette machines, hand held units for playing electronic games, gaming chips, dice, chess sets, board games, action skill games, card games, playing cards, toy music boxes, golf balls, golf tees, golf bags, golf club covers.

– Wearing apparel, namely, shirts, t shirts, polo shirts, golf shirts, tank tops, halter tops, vests, blouses, sweaters, parkas, turtlenecks, pullovers, skirts, shorts, jeans, slacks, pants, dresses, nightshirts and night gowns, pajamas, robes, rompers, socks, coveralls, mittens, gloves, undergarments, bustiers, camisoles, jerseys, leggings, yoga pants, leotards, tights, hosiery, booties, slippers, scarves, shawls, belts, neckties, suspenders, headbands, hats, caps, visors, blazers, rain ponchos, jackets, wind resistant jackets, coats, warm up suits, jogging suits, sweatshirts, shirts with hoods, jackets with hoods, sweat pants, beach wear, namely, bathing suits, beach sandals, beach coveralls, footwear, namely, socks, shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers and athletic shoes

-paper goods and printed matter, namely, posters, calendars, game programs, paper pennants, playing cards, player and team trading cards, post cards, stationery, bumper stickers, and decals

-Entertainment in the nature of live professional wrestling matches and exhibitions, sports and athletic competitions, and awards programs all in the field of wrestling; Ongoing television programs in the field of sports and athletic training and competitions, awards programs, professional wrestling all in the field of wrestling; organizing and conducting professional wrestling matches and exhibitions; production and syndication of television programs featuring sports and athletic competitions, awards programs, professional wrestling matches, exhibitions and performances, all in the field of wrestling.