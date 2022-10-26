WOW – Women of Wrestling Gets Lowest Ratings This Season With Latest Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the October 16 episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling had the lowest ratings of the season. The show was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication, with a 0.04 rating (48,000 people) in the key 18-49 demographic. 42% of the audience was female. The episode was down 29% in 18-49 compared to the last four weeks.

This is down from episode four on October 9, which had 334,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating (334,000). It had the highest viewership of the season.

Through all five episodes, WOW has a median viewer age of 62, similar to New Japan on AXS TV.