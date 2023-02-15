– Wrestlenomics has an update on the ratings for the syndicated WOW – Women of Wrestling Show. The February 5 episode drew a reported 323,000 viewers. The audience was up from the previous week, which drew 309,000 viewers.

‘

The show drew a 0.05 rating, or 67,000 viewers, in the key demo ratings. The 0.05 number was identical last week, but the key demo viewership was slightly smaller. The actual audience in the key demo was down from the previous week, which drew 76,000 viewers (via Fightful).

The new weekly WOW – Women of Wrestling show is syndicated by CBS Media Ventures.