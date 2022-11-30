WOW – Women of Wrestling Headed to Los Angeles Comic Con

WOW – Women of Wrestling has announced that it will have a presence at the Los Angeles Comic Con this weekend. The announcement reads:

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING HEADS TO LOS ANGELES COMIC CON FOR FIRST OF ITS KIND LIVE EVENT ON SATURDAY. DECEMBER 3

Exhibition Space, Giveaways and Autograph Signing Opportunities December 2 – 4

Three Main Event Matches Highlight the “Championship Spectacular” wrestling presentation along with WOW Superheroes Autograph Signings

Los Angeles – Updated November 30, 2022 – WOW – Women Of Wrestling, (“WOW”) the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment property distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, is bringing its unique brand of high-energy, hard-hitting action to Los Angeles Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center. A live event, The WOW Championship Spectacular, will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 2:30 PM PT.

In addition to the WOW Championship Spectacular, WOW will host signing opportunities at LA Comic Con all weekend, December 2-4. WOW founder and host and original creator of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (“GLOW”), David McLane, will join the WOW Superheroes live in the booth Saturday at 2:00 PM PT to autograph a limited-edition commemorative poster and meet their fans. On Saturday and Sunday morning at 10:00am the first 10 fans dressed as their favorite WOW Superhero, will receive a WOW – Women Of Wrestling hat!

WOW Superheroes who will be in attendance throughout the weekend include Kandi Krush, Americana, Robbie Rockette, Foxxy Fierce, Penelope Pink, Miami’s Sweat Heat, Chainsaw managed by Angelica Dante, Vivian Rivera, Crystal Waters, Tiki Chamorro, Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah. (Talent subject to change).

*SCHEDULE OF EVENTS*

Friday, December 2

4:00 PM Signings – Kandi Krush, Foxxy Fierce, Americana, Tiki Chamorro

Saturday, December 3

*WOW hat giveaway!

9:00 AM Signings – Crystal Waters, Robbie Rockette

10:30 AM Signings – Foxxy Fierce, Vivian Rivera

12:00 PM Signing – Randi Rah Rah, Coach Campanelli

2:00 PM Signing – David McLane

2:30 PM – The WOW Championship Spectacular

4:00 PM approx. Signings – The Fabulous Lana Star, Penelope Pink, Miami’s Sweet Heat, (Lindsey and Laurie Carlson)

Sunday, December 4

*WOW hat giveaway

9:30 AM Signings – Chainsaw and Angelica Dante

For additional information on WOW – Women Of Wrestling, please visit: https://wowe.com or on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook @wowsuperheroes.