– WOW – Women of Wrestling announced the the promotion will be holding its first-ever national tryouts outside of Los Angeles. The tryouts will be held in Tampa, Florida

Tryouts will be open to aspiring athletes, performers, and entertainers who are looking to become a WOW Superhero. Speaking on the announcement, WOW Founder David McLane stated, “Tampa has long been a cornerstone in the history of professional wrestling.” He continued, “It’s only fitting that WOW’s first national tryout outside of Los Angeles takes place in Florida; a state rich with legacy and homegrown talent.”

This historic tryout is open to aspiring athletes, performers, and entertainers who dream of stepping into the ring as a WOW Superhero. With WOW currently seen in 100% of U.S. markets through weekly syndication and available on Vice TV, Pluto, Paramount Plus, Tubi, and Roku, this opportunity places talent center stage in front of a national and global audience.

WOW is seeking new talent from across the country to join its roster. The announcement reads, “Whether you’re an athlete, stunt performer, martial artist, or born entertainer, this is your chance to shine on a global stage.” Interested applications can apply for the tryout session at HERE. Selected candidates from the submissions will be invited to meet with WOW executives in person the weekend of August 15 in Tampa.