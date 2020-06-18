WOW – Women Of Wrestling No Longer Working With AXS TV

WOW – Women of Wrestling’s time on AXS TV has come to an end, according to a new report. Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed with people AXS TV that the network is now focusing its attention on Impact Wrestling full-time, while WOW is looking for other opportunities for distribution.

WOW began running on AXS TV in 2018 and has run for two seasons on the network, the most recent of which ran from September through November of last year. Anthem purchased a majority interest in AXS TV last year and began airing Impact Wrestling, which resulted in NJPW being moved off the network and that relationship ultimately ending.

The site reports that an announcement from WOW about a new distribution method is expected once restrictions regarding COVID-19 are lifted.